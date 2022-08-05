City of Cape Town residents urged to boil water as a precautionary measure as load shedding results in fault at water treatment plant

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has advised residents in the eastern, central and southern suburbs to boil water before drinking or using it as water in its distribution system is currently discoloured in these areas. This is as the City does further testing and investigates the matter.

The City has issued a statement saying that the water being distributed from its Faure water treatment plant is currently discoloured. Affected areas include: south of the N2 reaching from Strand in the East through Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Philippi to Plumstead and down into the Southern suburbs as far as about Muizenburg. Areas affected by water discolouring. Picture: City of Cape Town “This is an advisory notice recommending that residents in the affected areas should boil their tap water before drinking it or using it for food preparation and cooking, until further notice.

“The fault is due to a process control fault at the Faure Water Treatment Plant, which is the result of cumulative effects of recent phases of load shedding, which caused limited operational hours of the sludge handling process. “This part of the treatment process cannot be augmented by generator capacity due to high energy demand,” the statement said. The City said the continued sporadic bouts of load shedding have had a detrimental effect on its operations and was one of the reasons it's pushing to reduce its reliance on the failing power utility, Eskom.

The supply from the Faure water treatment plant has been stopped and affected areas are now being fed water from the Blackheath Reservoir. Currently, intensive water sampling and ongoing testing are underway. The City has assured residents that it was working as fast as possible to resolve the matter over the next few days.

It advised residents do one of the following, until further notice: • Boil the water for at least one minute, allow it to cool down and store it in clean, sanitised and sealed containers. Or, • Use household bleach (like Jik) to disinfect water. The World Health Organisation recommends adding 5 millilitres (1 teaspoon) of unperfumed household bleach to 25 litres of water. Let the water stand for at least 30 minutes before using it. Or,

