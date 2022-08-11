City of Cape Town rolls out mass animal sterilisation project

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has partnered with animal orgnisations to roll out a mass animal sterilisation project. This year, the project is being rolled out in Imizamo Yethu and Hangberg in Hout Bay, Ocean View and Masiphumelele.

Story continues below Advertisement

Since 2013, it has disbursed nearly R6m through grant in-aid funding to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA to facilitate mass sterilisation projects along with fellow member organisations within the Cape Animal Welfare Forum (Cawf). This far, 13 376 dogs and cats have been sterilised in Dunoon, Browns Farm, Khayelitsha, Atlantis, Wallacedene/Bloekombos and Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain. It said animal welfare organisations have started undertaking an estimated pet count in the areas as well as conducted public engagements on the importance of sterilising pets, animal health and welfare.

Pet owners in the areas where the roll-out will take place, are being encouraged to sign their pets up for the procedure which will include sterilisation, a rabies vaccine which will be supplied by the department of agriculture, and parasite control sponsored by Cawf. Mayoral committee member for community services and health, Councillor Patricia Van der Ross said animals are reliant on owners to ensure they are kept in the best health. “The City is acutely aware that healthy animals are vital to healthy communities, and that is why we keep supporting this very important work that our animal welfare organisations are doing.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I want to encourage pet owners who would otherwise not have the means to secure this critical procedure for their dogs and cats to take up this opportunity. “I also want to thank the animal welfare sector for the tireless dedication and commitment, and bringing the project to life year after year. “The investment that the City makes into these mass sterilisation campaigns is definitely funds well spent, benefiting not only the pets involved, but also the humans they live alongside,” Van der Ross said.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year, eight members of the Cape Animal Welfare Forum will be participating in this project: Cape of Good Hope SPCA, People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), Animal Welfare Society, EnviroVet, Animal Rescue Organisation, TEARS, Darg and the Animal Anti Cruelty League. The aim is to sterilise at least 70% of the intact animal population in the identified areas over the next three to six months. Karen de Klerk, chairperson of the Cawf thanks the City for sponsoring the mass sterilisation project.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We aim to sterilise at least 1 500 animals in the identified areas in the coming months. Sterilisation is a key factor in responsible pet ownership and how we maintain overall healthy communities, preventing diseases which are difficult and expensive to treat, as well as the birth of unwanted litters born into challenging circumstances. “Our member organisations are working hard to ensure the success of the project, but we need the assistance and support of the communities to reach our goal,” De Klerk said. [email protected]