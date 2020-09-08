Clicks to close all stores across SA on Wednesday

Durban - South African beauty and pharmaceutical retailer Clicks has announced that all stores across the country will be closed on Wednesday, September 9 and will re-open for business on Thursday. In the wake of violent protests and massive backlash over a recent hair advert, Clicks announced that it will be removing all TRESemmé hair products from its shelves after the controversial advert went viral last Friday. “We recognise this event has had a significant impact on our people and our customers and we have taken a decision to close our stores for a day on Wednesday, 9 September,” the retailer said. Clicks said stores will be opened for trading on Thursday after the Johannesburg High Court granted an interdict preventing the EFF from intimidating and threatening employees and customers and inciting violence against commercial operations. Clicks said they will engage directly with staff across the country and provide counselling and support.

“Clicks will be supported by the ICAS Employee Health and Wellness Programme,” Clicks said.

Meanwhile, the retail giant said it will be working with the local government to help develop the local beauty industry.

Last Friday, an advert published by Clicks sparked public outrage. The advert showed a black woman with the terms “dry and damaged” hair and compared it to that of a white woman with “flat and normal” hair.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) political party were quick to respond, calling the marketing “racist”.

The EFF then picketed outside Clicks stores nationwide, demanding they shut their doors.

“We have not engaged in or commissioned any violence against employees, customers or commercial operations. It should be clear to Clicks that the court has not declared the protest illegal and accordingly, the lawful and peaceful protests continue until Friday,” EFF national spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said.

About seven stores across the country were destroyed during the protests.

ANA