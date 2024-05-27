Clothing shop gutted by fire at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal

An Ackermans store was gutted by fire at Jubilee Mall in Hammanskraal on Monday. Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the emergency call centre received a call after 11am where it was reported that a fire had broken out at one of the stores in the mall.

“Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found that an Ackermans store was on fire and immediately started with firefighting operations. They also protected the PEP store from possible fire spread. The fire was contained and subsequently extinguished,” Mabaso said. He added that firefighters took out the burnt fire load and conducted ventilation to rid the building of excess smoke. Furthermore, he said no injuries and fatalities were reported.

“The extent of the damages has not yet been quantified and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” he added. Last month, IOL reported that eThekwini Municipality demolished the China Emporium that was engulfed by flames in January 2022, leaving it hollow and a shell of its former self. “The building had become a public safety hazard due to structural damage and was an eyesore. A structural engineer’s report received days after the fire recommended that the entire building be demolished,” said the municipality in a statement.

A structural engineer's report, received shortly after the blaze, recommended the complete demolition of the structure due to public safety concerns and its deteriorating appearance. According to the City, the decision to demolish the building followed a protracted legal battle with the building owners, Zoloscore Investments (Pty) Ltd, with the intent to recover the financial costs from the building owner in accordance with the court order for the building to be demolished. [email protected]