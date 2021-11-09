Cocaine worth R200 million stolen from Hawks office in KZN

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating after cocaine with a street value of R200 million was allegedly stolen from the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone on the KZN South Coast. Police spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said the thieves broke into the building sometime between Friday from 4pm and Monday before 7am.

They had forced the windows open. “One of the safes in the office, which were used to store exhibits, was tampered with. “The robbers stole 541kg cocaine drugs to the street value of R200 000 000 and ransacked the office where safes were kept.”