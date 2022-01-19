COGTA MEC promises business owners permanent solution to flooding in Ladysmith

Durban: The KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka assured Ladysmith business owners that government was working towards a permanent solution that would protect the town from future flooding. Hlomuka visited the town on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage caused by the flooding and to monitor the rollout of relief.

He commended the swift actions of disaster management teams and non-governmental organisations that led to the evacuation of over 100 residents from flooded areas in the town of Ladysmith. Hlomuka, accompanied by mayors and district councillors, engaged with some of the affected business owners and community members. He assured them of government's commitment to deal with the cause of the flooding and find a permanent solution that would protect the town from future flooding.

According to disaster management teams, heavy rains in the catchment areas led to the uThukela River bursting its banks over the weekend and affecting communities and towns located along its path. The MEC warned communities along the banks of the river to exercise extreme caution. “Currently, the bridge linking Kranskop and Nkandla is submerged in water. We appeal to the community in this area to not go near the bridge and for parents to guard their children,” said Hlomuka. The Department said 25 people have lost their lives in the province due to inclement weather conditions since early December.