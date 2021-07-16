Comedian Carvin Goldstone helps clean up Durban, encourages others to help

Durban: Local comedian Carvin Goldstone has encouraged communities to help clean up their communities following days of looting and violent unrest in the province. Goldstone was part of the clean-up operation in Queen Nandi Drive in Durban.

The industrial area was badly affected with looting and thereafter burning of major retail warehouses. Debris lay scattered all over the roads.

Goldstone said the community that lived around the Queen Nandi Drive area that was badly affected had come out in their numbers to help clean up the streets. The Game warehouse and Mass Mart were among some of the major buildings that were looted and set alight this week.

“It’s the people from Newlands East, Avoca, Greenwood Park, Effingham that have come out. So I am saying that if you help clean up the area you live in then we can get this done,” said Goldstone. The eThekwini Municipality announced it would resume clean-up operations and street sweeping services in various areas on Friday. However residents were advised to keep their refuse in their properties until waste collection service began next week.