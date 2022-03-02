Commotion on Durban’s Higginson highway after ’multiple people shot’

DURBAN - There was commotion on the M1 Higginson Highway over the N2 bridge near Chatsworth, in Durban, on Wednesday after an alleged shooting incident took place.

Reports from ALS paramedics on the scene indicated that multiple people were shot and police operatives were in the process of closing off the area.

Independent Media has contacted the police for an official response and is awaiting their reply.

A video circulating social media shows traffic on the east and west bound lanes slowing down to catch a glimpse of the bodies that were lying next to a white Mercedes sedan involved in the incident.