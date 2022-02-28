Community allegedly threaten to burn police vehicles during drug raid in Bayview,Chatsworth

According to spokesperson Senior Superindentent Parbhoo Sewpersad, the police held observations at a well-known drug den in Stork Place on Sunday.

Durban: Durban Metro police allege they were threatened by community members during a recent drug raid in Bayview, Chatsworth.

“The suspect was then approached, and he started running. He was apprehended, and police found 69 pieces of crack cocaine on him.

“He was then interviewed by police and was taken then to the main stash of drugs while doing, so he began screaming, this resulted in the community members mobilising and surrounding the police.”

Sewpersad said another person started inciting public violence and threatened the police that they would be burnt, and so would their state vehicles if the suspect is arrested.