Community allegedly threaten to burn police vehicles during drug raid in Bayview,Chatsworth
Durban: Durban Metro police allege they were threatened by community members during a recent drug raid in Bayview, Chatsworth.
According to spokesperson Senior Superindentent Parbhoo Sewpersad, the police held observations at a well-known drug den in Stork Place on Sunday.
“The suspect was then approached, and he started running. He was apprehended, and police found 69 pieces of crack cocaine on him.
“He was then interviewed by police and was taken then to the main stash of drugs while doing, so he began screaming, this resulted in the community members mobilising and surrounding the police.”
Sewpersad said another person started inciting public violence and threatened the police that they would be burnt, and so would their state vehicles if the suspect is arrested.
“He then grabbed the suspect, and they both ran into a block of flats.
“Community members surrounded police, and the situation became very volatile.”
He said, eventually, police managed to arrest both suspects, and they were taken to Bayview SAPS and charged accordingly.
The first suspect faces charges of dealing/possession of crack cocaine, resisting arrest, inciting public violence, intimidation.
The individual that attempted to prevent the arrest was also arrested on defeating the ends of justice, inciting public violence, resisting arrest and intimidation.
Sewpersad said they were appalled by this incident and called on community to stop hoarding criminals.
“They are destroying communities that we live in.
“Communities should be the eyes and ears of the police.”
He urged people with information to contact 031 361 0000.
IOL