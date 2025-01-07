Community in Pretoria West launches search for missing child after alleged abduction

The community of Pretoria West has launched a massive search operation for a missing child, who was allegedly abducted on Sunday. The incident follows another reported abduction of a child on January 2, 2025, in the same area.

Ward 1 councillor Leon Kruyshaar said a resident witnessed the latest incident, claiming that individuals took the child, dressed in a pink onesie, against her will and fled into the nearby veld. The community has rallied together to launch the search operation, joined by the local community policing forum, private security companies, the SAPS and Tshwane metro police. Kruyshaar took to TikTok to plead for assistance, specifically asking for water and drinks to support the search efforts.

He said the local SAPS has joined the search, assuring the community that they are working in full force to locate the missing child. Kruyshaar said an unconfirmed report was received that a child had been seen being dragged away by two men near the R80 highway. “The SAPS and the CPF immediately responded and cordoned off a specific search area. We urge the community not to speculate and to afford SAPS the opportunity to thoroughly investigate the allegations made by a witness that came forth after the incident,” he said.

Municipal workers have also cut the grass in the veld to increase visibility and aid the search. Best Care Emergency Medical Service provided an update on the ongoing search for two children who may have been abducted in Daspoort. According to the group, there has been no change in the situation and there is a lack of reliable information regarding the instances that have been reported.

“However, the possibility of abduction warrants immediate attention,” it said. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that an inquiry has been registered following information circulating about a child allegedly kidnapped and dragged in the veld at Claremont Street in Daspoort on the night of January 2. “Although no one has come forth to report a missing child, a search was launched and the alleged kidnapped girl child has not been found,” she said.