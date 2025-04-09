Community outraged as man in court for allegedly raping six-year-old niece

Angry residents of Rethabiseng township gathered outside the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, protesting the alleged rape of a six-year-old girl by her uncle. The suspect made his first court appearance, with the case postponed until April 14 to allow him to secure legal representation through legal aid and to potentially submit a bail application.

The suspect, 28, whose name is withheld to protect the identity of the victim, was told in court that if convicted he could be slapped with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment due to the gravity of the charges he is facing. Speaking outside the courtroom, the girl's aunt identified the accused as the uncle of the six-year-old. She said the alleged incident happened at the young girl’s home, which the uncle shares with the family.

She said on Monday she noticed that there was something wrong with the young girl when she saw blood on the child's genitalia. “Our neighbour called the police who arrested the accused. The child was rushed to hospital for medical attention. As we speak now she is still there because her condition is unstable. We are told she is going to undergo an operation,” she said. The community and political parties, who gathered outside the courtroom, expressed their outrage and demanded justice for the young victim.

Community leader Dan Mabona said: “We are picking up that these things are starting to crop up, recently we heard about the Cwecwe matter and now it is starting to happen on our doorstep. For a six-year-old to be raped by an adult is uncalled for,” he said. Letuba Khanye, the MK Party elections coordinator for Bronkhorstspruit sub-region, said the country needs to apply its laws correctly to minimise crime and show that gender-based violence (GBV) will not be tolerated. “If the laws of the country could be applied correctly the people will start respecting the laws of the country and crime will be minimised. This gender-based violence has been there for a long time and it is increasing daily,” he said.