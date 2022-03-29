Commuters on their way to work seriously injured in Chatsworth taxi crash

Durban: Six people were seriously injured following a taxi crash on the Higginson Highway in Chatsworth on Tuesday morning. Garrith Jamieson, from ASL Paramedics, said the accident took place around 6am near Havenside.

He said the commuters had been on their way to work. “ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that a single taxi had lost control and overturned, coming to rest on its side against a tree. “A quick scene survey was conducted, and immediately more ambulances as well as Advanced Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to assist.

“Six people sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious and were all stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that they required.” The driver sustained minor injuries. SAPS was on the scene.

