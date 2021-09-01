Concern as another five people gunned down in Umlazi, bringing the total to 11 killings this week

DURBAN: Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Neliswa Peggy Nkonyeni has condemned the killing of 11 people in Umlazi this week. In the first incident, six people were shot and killed at U Section, one of them a teenager.

On Tuesday night, five people were shot and killed in W section, while three others sustained serious injuries. Department spokesperson Thuba Vilane said reports suggested that a group of people were in a house when three unknown gunmen, armed with 9mm pistols, attacked them. “The victims sustained serious injuries on the head and the upper body. The three who were injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical attention.”

Vilane said 37 9mm cartridges, two spent bullets and a live round of ammunition were found at the crime scene. MEC Nkonyeni condemned the acts of violence and called for police to speed up investigations in order to get to the bottom of the killings. “I want to express my concern regarding the recent brutal killings that have happened at Umlazi.