Concern mounts as fuel restrictions in Durban spark rumours of ’fuel shortage’

Fuel restrictions have been implemented across fuel stations as concerns mount over a “fuel shortage“ in Durban. Drivers were turned away as several fuel stations did not have petrol or diesel.

Other fuel stations restricted filling from R100 to R500 per customer in areas such as Greyville, Morningside, Chatsworth and uMhlanga. Rumours of a fuel shortage in Durban are doing the rounds on social media, but the reason for the lack of fuel is logistical difficulties and not a looming shortage. Deliveries to fuel stations came to a halt on Thursday and Friday due to the extensive damage to Bayhead Road, which is the main access to all fuel depots.

Petrol is limited to R300 per customer in fuel station in Chatsworth. Picture: Social media According to a report by the North Coast Courier, general manager of Shiptech in Ballito, Michael Papadopoulos, said the Durban port fuel storage facility had enough stock available. “There is sufficient supply on the market; however, getting it to some of the stations is proving to be a logistical nightmare with some roads having been damaged,” Papadopoulos said, adding motorists should avoid panic buying. Petrol is limited to R400 per day customer in fuel station in Greyville. Picture: Social media Infrastructure in Durban was severely damaged after storms and floods left a trail of destruction in KwaZulu-Natal.

Water and electricity infrastructure is badly damaged due to the heavy rains. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said billions of rand worth of damage has been caused to homes, places of work, roads, bridges, electricity and water supply, and other critical government infrastructure. IOL