Construction worker crushed between concrete blocks on N3 airlifted to hospital

Durban: A 30-year-old construction worker was airlifted to hospital after she was knocked over on the N3 on Monday afternoon. According to Shawn Herbst, from Netcare 911, they responded to a collision on the N3, Ashburton, heading towards Pietermaritzburg.

“Reports indicate that a 30-year-old female construction worker had been struck down by a light delivery vehicle, crushing her between concrete blocks. “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the patient had sustained critical injuries. “The patient was treated on scene by an emergency care practitioner.

“Due to the nature of the woman’s injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter was dispatched to airlift the patient to a specialised facility.” In a separate incident on Monday, a pedestrian was killed after he was struck by an SUV on the N3 eastbound before Tollgate Bridge, Durban. Kyle van Reenen from Emer-G-Med paramedics said they arrived on the scene to find the man had suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

