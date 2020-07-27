Consumer Watch: Relief for clients from insurers under pressure

Cape Town - On the eve of payday, a leaked document dated July 27 revealed the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the Prudential Authority had reached an agreement with major non-life insurers over the business interruption claims saga. It’s the first time in the world that insurers have come to the party in this manner, before being forced to do so by a court or government agency. Hailed by some as a massive victory for clients and derided by cynics as a paltry sum to placate small businesses already on their knees, the authorities believe it’s a fair outcome for both clients and insurers. On Saturday, the FSCA and Prudential Authority issued the release, saying insurers most affected by the saga had agreed on providing interim relief to their policyholders who have the appropriate contagious disease extension, while legal certainty is sought through the courts. A lifeline

The authorities said this relief, which follows bitter engagements between clients, brokers, lawyers and insurers, will take the form of once-off payments to policyholders, to enable them to continue operating.

The FSCA said the discussions were primarily aimed at addressing the impact of the controversy around the repudiation (and delays) of the business interruption cover claims by some insurers and the reputation of the insurance industry.

Contingent business interruption policies, which have extensions for infectious or contagious diseases, have been a source of contention the world over, since the outbreak of Covid-19. In South Africa, insurers have argued the pandemic was not to blame for business losses, but rather, the government lockdown had caused it.

The FSCA said it believes these claims should be honoured, “where they meet the terms of the contract lockdown should not be used as a ground to repudiate these claims”.

While the legal process will take time to achieve, policyholders have suffered immensely.

The relief offered will vary on a case-by-case basis, depending on the insurer, and focused on those businesses most affected by lockdown, such as the hospitality sector and small businesses.

Should the court process favour insurers, the latter will not claim back anything from policyholders.

But if the courts find for policyholders, the funds will be deducted from the total claim amount due to them.

The relief can also be either on an interim basis, or as a full and final settlement, in which case the implications must be clearly communicated, in writing.

Restoring faith

In the statement, the authorities said they view the agreement as a “necessary and appropriate interim response to the current situation, particularly when one considers that the said non-life insurers are providing financial relief to their policyholders without the support of their reinsurers at this stage”.

Details will be communicated to brokers and policyholders directly. Another leaked document, issued by Hollard, indicated its payments will be capped at R200000.

The insurers have agreed not to raise prescription, if clients lodge court action against them at a later stage. And if a business is liquidated, the insurer will still be liable.

Makgompi Raphasha, head of insurers and retirement fund benefit administrators at the FSCA, said the authority has been consistent in its messaging: “Although we didn’t view the lockdown as a trigger, it was never our intention to create a situation where there was a pre- and post-scenario: some insurers interpreted our communication 34 (the FSCA’s original response to the pandemic) to mean if they had received a claim before March 27 (beginning of lockdown), that claim is automatically invalid.

“We believe whether a business was interrupted before that date, after or during, if the virus was the cause, that would be a valid claim. The lockdown was a reaction to the virus. There is no doubt.”

He said only a court can provide legal certainty, but their concern is what happens to the policyholders. While the authorities are not at liberty to share specific amounts or the formats that those payments will be made, it is up to the policyholders to decide.

Positive outcome

“What we have achieved has not been done anywhere else in the world - it’s massive. It brings me so much joy. We are satisfied it is a reasonable response to the current situation. It will make a huge difference in the lives of many people. It will be good to see insurers make these payments as soon as possible.”

Not all insurers are on board yet, but if the others don’t want to offer the relief, “you cannot compel them to do so”.

The FSCA wants to explore alternatives, to restore confidence in the industry.

“There has been huge reputational damage to the industry. It’s affected how other policyholders view the sector, so it goes beyond just business interruption.”

Earlier in the week, a Stats SA report revealed the devastation in the travel and hospitality sectors: travel accommodation had decreased by 98.0% in May, compared to the same period last year.

Income in the food and beverage industry was down by 87.9% during the same period.

The Tourism Business Council of SA said 49000 businesses may not survive the pandemic, and 600000 jobs had already been affected.

