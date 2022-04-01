Convicted fraudster Vimal Rajbansi jailed for 8 years

Durban: Vimal Rajabansi, the son of the late leader of the Minority Front, Amichand Rajbansi, has been sentenced to eight years behind bars. Rajbansi and Gideon Pretorius, both 51, were convicted of fraud and sentenced in the Durban Regional Court on Thursday.

Story continues below Advertisment

According to the Hawks, in November 2010 the two accused colluded and defrauded Merchant West of more than R3.1 million. The men financed office equipment for Ditona Construction from Merchant West on a rental/lease agreement. Merchant West financed the deal and maintained ownership of the equipment. Two months later, Merchant West learnt Ditona was being liquidated and attempted to recover the equipment before it was taken by the liquidators. Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said:“They pretended and misrepresented to the complainant that Pretorius’ company, Ditona Construction required office automation equipment.

“They claimed that equipment would be supplied by Rajbansi’s company Brainwave Projects CC. “The complainant paid for the equipment and it was claimed that the equipment was delivered to Datona Construction for leasing purposes. “Brainwave Project CC was paid for the equipment invoiced to the complainant.

Story continues below Advertisment

“However, Rajabansi and Pretorius knew that the equipment that they had invoiced the complainant was already purchased, and financed by another financial institution.” A case of fraud was then reported at Berea SAPS and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Durban Serious Commercial Crime Investigation. “Rajabansi and Pretorius were arrested and charged for fraud alternatively theft.’’

Story continues below Advertisment