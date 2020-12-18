Cop in Nathaniel Julies murder gets bail after second attempt

Johannesburg - One of the three police officers at the centre of a murder case involving Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies been granted bail after his second attempt. Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo was granted R10 000 bail at the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday. Netshiongolo, Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy were arrested in connection to the murder of Nathaniel who was shot in August. They were all attached to the Eldorado Park Police Station. Ndyalvane and Whiteboy face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice. Netshiongolo has been charged with defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition

The trio applied for bail after their arrest. However, magistrate David Mhango denied them bail, saying they had failed to forward exceptional circumstances as to why they needed to be released on bail.

However, Netshiongolo applied for bail the second time, saying there were new facts that he needed to present to court. His second attempt became successful.

Speaking to journalists after the verdict, Nathaniel’s mother - Bridget Harris- said she was torn apart by the fact that Netshiongolo had been granted bail and that she didn’t know how to deal with that.

“NathanieI was my son. I carried him for nine month and he’s now dead at 16.

“The very same man who tampered with the evidence (in his murder case) has now been granted bail. How do you justify this? she asked.

Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel, who was born with Down syndrome, was shot and taken to the Chris Hani-Baragwanath Academic Hospital, where he later died.

According to the family, he was at a tuck shop buying biscuits at the time.

Whiteboy admitted in her affidavit that she was the one who fired the fatal shot.

She, however, alleged Ndyalvane instructed her to pull the trigger.

She also said when she fired the gun, she did not know it was loaded with live ammunition.

It was also revealed in court that Netshiongolo, who was on leave at the time of the incident, took orders from Ndyalvane to go and plant ammunition at the scene of the crime and cover Nathaniel’s blood with soil.

Ndyalvane and Whiteboy remain in custody.

