Cop seriously injured as community attacks police officers rescuing a man who stabbed his ex to death

Pretoria – Police officers were pelted with stones by angry community members in Limpopo who wanted to lay their hands on a man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend and later consumed poison in a suicide attempt. Limpopo police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said it is alleged that Tebogo Malatji was stabbed on Sunday at about 9pm at Petanenge village in the Ritavi policing area.

“The victim was apparently walking from the shops with her friend and two children when she came across the suspect, who then stabbed her with a sharp object and thereafter fled the scene. The victim was certified dead on the scene,” Ledwaba said. A case of murder was opened and the 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday morning following an intensive search operation by the police with assistance of community members. “He was reportedly found lying unconscious on the nearby mountains after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to commit suicide. Some angry community members who were apparently seeking vengeance on the suspect, started attacking the police officers and pelted their vehicles with stones,” Ledwaba said.

One police officer was “seriously injured” in the violence and two police vehicles were damaged. The suspect was eventually rescued and taken to hospital. “Police have opened a case of malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against community members. The are no arrests yet. The suspect in the murder of the said woman, will appear in Ritavi Magistrate’s Court as soon as he recovers,” Ledwaba said.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has warned communities to desist from resorting to violent behaviour when faced with domestic challenges. "We strongly warn community members to desist from resorting to violence when faced with relationship challenges but must instead seek assistance that will enable them to resolve their issues,” Hadebe said. “The tendency of some community members who take the law into their own hands is viewed in a very serious light and all the suspects that are linked to the attack on our members and damaging the state resources during the vigilante incident will be hunted down and brought to book.”

