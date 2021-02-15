Cop shoots boyfriend, 5-month old baby then commits suicide

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg -The Mpumalanga Police Commissioner has appealed to officers to seek help for their domestic issues and not suffer in silence following an incident where a police officer killed her boyfriend, their baby then committed suicide. Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma said allegations against the 28-year-old constable were “devastating” and that if confronted with domestic challenges, officers should not tackle depressing issues on their own. The incident happened on Saturday at Embalenhle near Secunda. The motive for the shooting has not been stated but allegations are abound that the couple had been experiencing problems. Police could also not state what happened before the shooting but Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said the couple was not staying together at the time of the incident.

Hlathi said they, together with paramedics, were informed of the shooting and rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the woman was certified dead at the scene meanwhile her daughter as well as the father of her child were taken to a nearby clinic where the man unfortunately passed away on upon arrival.

“The little girl though, was transferred to hospital after being stabilized but later died. Police have since registered a case with two counts of murder and an inquest,” Hlathi said.

The officer is believed to have used her service pistol to kill her lover and their baby.

Zuma said that such tragic incidents could be avoided if the affected parties sought professional help.

“In the police, we have an Employee Health and Wellness section, which specialises on the wellness of members and they offer their services without expecting payment, because those professionals, are paid by the state.

“I therefore urge all members to effectively make use of the EHW where they can be alleviated of any social pressures they might encounter, " he said.

IOL