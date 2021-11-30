Cop who allegedly killed girlfriend claims she wanted to stab him and the woman she caught him with

Durban: The Eastern Cape police officer who allegedly shot dead his girlfriend on Sunday morning is expected to make his first appearance in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning. The 39-year-old Constable is charged with the murder of his 43-year old girlfriend, whom he had allegedly been living with.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said it is alleged the 43-year-old returned home on Sunday morning and found the police officer “sleeping” with a 26-year-old in their house. “It is alleged that an argument ensued, and the woman (deceased) wanted to stab the 26-year-old, and the police officer prevented her from doing so. “It is further alleged she then wanted to stab him. It is alleged that, in his defence, he fired shots at her, and she died at the scene.”

MORE ON THIS Eastern Cape cop allegedly shoots girlfriend dead after she finds him with another woman