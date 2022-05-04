Cop who allegedly killed his nurse girlfriend and then turned gun on himself, set to appear in court

Durban: A policeman, who allegedly shot his nurse girlfriend dead at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Ekurhuleni in February this year and then turned the gun on himself, is set to appear in court next week.
The 30-year-old policeman, who has been in hospital under police guard, will make his first appearance in the Thembisa Magistrate’s Court on May 9.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Lizzy Suping said he faces a charge of murder.
IOL reported that the nurse had been on duty on February 9 when her partner entered the hospital driving a State vehicle with blue lights on and parked at the accident and emergency department’s parking lot.
Gauteng provincial Health Motalatale Modiba said: “The man then called his 30-year-old partner, who was on duty at the time, to come to the parking lot. Upon arrival, the police officer opened fire on the enrolled nursing assistant and turned the gun on himself.”
The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) called for the perpetrator to face the full might of the law.
