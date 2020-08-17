Cops and soldiers ready for Gatvol citizens who want Ramaphosa gone

Johannesburg – Police, soldiers and traffic officers were on Monday on high alert as they anticipated members of the Gatvol Citizens of South Africa who were expected to march to Luthuli House in the Joburg CBD. The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) was also expected to be part of the march. The soldiers and the police held a parade at Mary Fitzgerald Square, next to Luthuli House, ready to enforce lockdown regulations on the expected marchers. Last week, members of the Gatvol Citizens of South Africa group said the reason for the march was to demand the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he had “sold out the country to his white and foreign friends”.

They said if he was not recalled, the ANC stood to lose political power.

The national organiser of the march, Mduduzi Nkambule said: “Ramaphosa must go now or face nationwide protests.”

He said the reason behind approaching the ANC was that it is the only party that can fast track the removal of Ramaphosa from power.

“We feel that the president is being used by his outside friends to destroy the ANC and get it out of power. We cannot allow the president and his white friends to kill the movement.

“As concerned citizens, we feel that we are losing the only thing we have in this country, which is political power,” Nkambule told Independent Media.

Nkambule, an ANC member from Bloemfontein, denied the march mirrored the factionalism that was ravaging through the governing party.

“This march has nothing to do with factionalism in the ANC… we are just concerned the president is being used to destroy the party,” he said.

When Nkambule was asked who else would take part in the protest and under what political banner, he said they decided not to organise the march under any political banner but mobilise all South Africans who are “gatvol with Ramaphosa’s rule”.

“This will be a protest march by people from all walks of life who will be demanding that Ramaphosa must go and must go now. We are not under any political formation but just gatvol South African citizens,” he said.

