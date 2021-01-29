Cops arrest suspected money launderers and confiscate R146K in cash

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Traffic Police in Krugersdorp arrested three people who were allegedly found with over R146 000 cash on them but had no explanation of where they got it and what it was for. They were arrested during a joint Okae Molao law enforcement operation in the West Rand corridor. The men were found during a random stop and search operation conducted on the R41 by the members belonging to the Gauteng Traffic Police and various law enforcement agencies. Sello Maremane of the Traffic Police said in the first incident, a 46-year-old man who was a passenger in a minibus taxi was arrested after being found carrying R34 430 in cash. “The suspect could not give a clear explanation as to why he was carrying the cash and thus failed to account.

“In another incident, two men aged 48 and 54 who were passengers in a Toyota Yaris, which was used as an Uber, were found carrying cash amounting to R112 000 which they could not account for.

“The total cash confiscated by the police amounts to R146 430.00. The suspects were arrested for money laundering and are currently detained at Kagiso police station.

“Money laundering poses a significant risk in the growth of our economy and has far-reaching implications since most of these monies are not subjected to tax regulations. Anyone found in possession of money that cannot be accounted for will be arrested immediately without fear or favour,” Maremane said.

He said various law enforcement agencies under the command of Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, embark on an Okae Molao operation every Thursday in all Gauteng corridors with an aim of ridding communities of criminals and ensure wanted suspects are traced and apprehended.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police is delighted that the suspects allegedly involved in money laundering were swiftly intercepted and stopped in their tracks. These arrests will send a strong warning that Gauteng has a zero-tolerance approach on criminal elements such as money laundering.”

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kagiso Magistrate’s Court.

