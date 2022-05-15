Cops launch manhunt for Limpopo woman who was abducted, forced into car boot

PRETORIA – Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has established a team of investigators to track down people who were allegedly seen taking a woman by force and bundling her into the boot of a motor vehicle at Kgaphamadi village under Hlogolou policing area outside Groblersdal. The abductors drove off with the hapless woman on Monday at around 10am, according to Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo .

“Refiloe Malope, aged 31, was allegedly seen by neighbours being forcefully shoved into the boot of a white Toyota sedan by two unknown men who thereafter sped off in the direction of Motsephiri,” Mojapelo. “The information at our disposal is that the victim was allegedly approached by one of the suspects under the pretext that he was looking for assistance as his vehicle broke down in the village. When they arrived at the car, the second suspect suddenly emerged and the two forcibly put the lady into the boot of the car.” REFILOE Malope. l SAPS Neighbours were apparently alerted to the fracas by the frantic screams of the woman.

Police were called to the scene and a search for the victim, and a hunt for the suspects, was immediately launched. “The provincial commissioner has urged community members to assist the police in tracking down the suspects and also help them find the woman,” said Mojapelo. “The motive behind this incident is unknown at this stage and we make an appeal to anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Amos Thekupi on 082 775 5462 or toll-free 08600 10111 or may use MySAPSApp. Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any Information received will be regarded as confidential.”

Earlier this month, the Economic Freedom Fighters announced that Hillary Gardee, the daughter of the party’s former secretary-general, Godrich Gardee, had been murdered. Three men – Sipho Lawrence Mkatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama – have appeared in the Mbombela Magistrate’s Court charged with her murder, rape, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping and possession of illegal firearms. IOL