Cops look for clues on slain Pretoria woman, Dumisile Nxumalo

Pretoria - The South African Police Service in Gauteng said on Tuesday it was searching for clues in the murder of Pretoria woman Dumisile Nxumalo whose body was found near the Pretoria Botanical Gardens. SAPS provincial spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters told African News Agency that the Silverton police station had last Thursday responded to a call about an alleged hit and run accident and found Nxumalo's body along Cussonia Avenue near the gardens. “Management at the provincial head office are looking into a case at Silverton SAPS after receiving complaints from acquaintances/relatives of a deceased woman,” Peters said. Investigations were underway to determine Nxumalo's exact cause of death, including a post mortem, in response to new information that had emerged during a preliminary probe. “The investigators will liaise with the next of kin on the progress and outcome of the investigation," added Peters.

Several Facebook users posted messages demanding justice for Nxumalo, with some suggesting she had not died from a straightforward hit and run incident.

Stella Makokha Ogema wrote: “My hairstylist Dumisile Nxumalo-Anasiudu did a house call on Thursday, after which she got into an empty taxi to get back to her home in Sunnyside but never made it…”

“Yet another young, vibrant, hardworking breadwinner brutally taken away from her loved ones. We need to prioritise the fight against crime, against femicide in this country. It is out of hand.”

Phumelele Keke Dlamini Makhubu, in expressing her condolences and raising awareness about a petition on Change.org, claimed Dumisile was murdered by the taxi driver who gave her a lift on that fateful Thursday.

By Tuesday, the online petition started by Andile Lekhuleni under the hashtag #JusticeForDumi had more than 5,000 signatures.

“She was supposed to go home in Sunnyside but the taxi driver took a detour, killed her and left her on the side of the road by Pretoria Botanical Gardens close to Meyerspark – a very dark road in the night time because there are no street lights,” wrote Lekhuleni.

“Her death has literally taken food out of her family’s mouth because her whole family depended on her to put food on the table. I hope the government and the police find her murderer and get justice for her.”

The South African Police Service said no arrests had yet been made.

African News Agency