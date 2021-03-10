Cops must only use force when necessary during protests, says Amnesty International

Johannesburg — Amnesty International has called on law enforcement officials to comply with national and international standards and only use force when necessary during protests.

This comes after a 35-year-old man was shot and killed, allegedly by police rubbers bullets, that were meant for protesting Wits students on Wednesday.

At the time of his death, the man was allegedly coming out of a medical centre and was not aware of what was going on when he was shot.

Shenilla Mohamed, executive director of Amnesty International South Africa, said they were alarmed by the man’s death. Mohamed said students have a right to express their grievances and the authorities must respect this right.

She called on security forces to guarantee students’ right to peaceful assembly and refrain from using excessive force.