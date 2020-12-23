Cops nab ’drunk’ truck driver 12 times over limit who can’t speak, stand or keep eyes open

Johannesburg - A 39-year-old truck driver who plunged into other cars on the highway while allegedly driving drunk and 12 times over the limit has been arrested. The man lost control of his vehicle which had a trailer then hit a car that went on on to hit another one on the R21 highway next to Pomona off ramp in Kempton Park on Tuesday afternoon. Gauteng Traffic Police’s Sello Maremane said their Freeway Patrol Unit attended to the scene of the accident where the man later admitted that he had drunk alcohol. He was driving around 1pm carrying bags in the trailer when he lost control of the truck and plunged into a car that also lost control and hit another car. He was immediately tested for alcohol consumption and the results were found to be 12 times over the limit since it showed 1.25mg per 100ml.

“He could not speak, he could not stand, his eyes were red and he kept closing them. Imagine someone that drunk on a freeway.

“We condemn this kind of irresponsible and reckless behavior by road users especially during the festive season where motorists are expected to save lives.

“Anyone found driving a vehicle under the influence of intoxicating liquor will be charged, arrested and convicted up to seven years imprisonment. Drinking and driving is one of the major contributors of fatal crashes resulting in loss of lives,” Maremane.

The man, who was on duty at the time, was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and for reckless and negligent driving and detained at Kempton Park police station.

He was expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate on Wednesday and no one was injured in the incident.

