Cops probe murder suicide case after bodies of man, 60 and woman, 36, found

Johannesburg - Mpumalanga police are investigating a murder-suicide case in Kwaggafontein. Police found the bodies of a woman, 36, shot and a man, 60, who apparently died by his own hand. The incidents happened between Thursday July 2 and Saturday July 4. There was no one else in the house at the time and their bodies were discovered by family members. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said a neighbour said he had become worried after he did not see his neighbours for a period of time, yet their garage door remained open.



He then contacted one of his neighbour’s family members to tell them about his concerns.

Hlathi said the family members immediately went to the house where they made the discovery.

"They made the gruesome discovery where lifeless bodies of a 36-year-old woman as well as that of a 60-year-old man were found in the house.

"The two were certified dead by medical personnel who attended the scene with police who opened a case of murder as well as an inquest.

Hlathi said the bodies had gunshot wounds on the upper part and a pistol belonging to the man was found on his chest.



"Nothing seemed to have been taken from the house and there was no sign of forced entry."

Hlathi said they were calling on men to assist government in its quest to eliminate acts of Gender Based Violence and that couples must resolve any their disagreements amicably and not resort to violence.