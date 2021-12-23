Cops vow to crack down on lawbreakers during festivities

DURBAN – There will be no mercy for criminals found in contravention of the law during the festive period, especially in crimes committed against women, children and people with disabilities, according to senior officials from the South African Police Service (SAPS) yesterday. Police Minister Bheki Cele and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were addressing a group of officers at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, south of Durban, ahead of the Christmas weekend.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole was also in attendance. Cele told officers that women abuse cases should take priority. “When women come to the station to report that they are being abused by whoever, especially the males, you take care of that woman. You respond with care and courtesy. You don't instruct her to go back and negotiate with the perpetrator.

“You must create structures that support the victim and not be on the side of the perpetrators. You must make sure those perpetrators are removed from society and put where they belong,” Cele told officers. Police minister Bheki Cele urging police officers in Kwazulu-Natal to prioritise cases relating to women abuse and treat them with care.



Video: @SAPoliceService #festiveseason #kznpolice pic.twitter.com/GKcBjF4upv — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) December 23, 2021 The provincial commissioner warned citizens in the province to work together with police and behave during the holiday period. “For those breaking the law, we will have no mercy; with those criminals, we will be there. For those that are owning the drinking spots: from 11 o'clock, you’re supposed to close. At 12o’clock when we arrive and it's open, don't ask what happened to that whiskey bottle because you might not have it again.