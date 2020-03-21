Coronavirus: NGO's plead with Ramaphosa to stop evictions amid global pandemic

Johannesburg - Dozens of non-governmental organisations have pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa, his Cabinet and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to follow the international trend and stop evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 31 organisations and movements say it cannot be business as usual during the global pandemic, also known as coronavirus, which has killed thousands of people across the world.

”The current business as usual response, that is, issuing eviction orders, implementing their execution or removing people from their homes (even without an eviction order by means of an interdict, municipal by-laws or otherwise), does not consider the communicable nature of COVID-19 and how evictions and displacement will place a greater number of vulnerable people at risk,” read their letter to Ramaphosa and Mogoeng, among others.

The organisations argue that people cannot be expected to practice heightened levels of hygiene by washing hands in the recommended manner where the only access to water is a communal standpipe and shared ablution facilities in an informal settlement or in a transitional relocation area.

Their call follows US cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco as well as Spain, among others, temporarily banning evictions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.