Coronavirus: No proof on whether people with HIV or TB are more at risk

There is no information to confirm whether people living with TB or HIV have a greater or lesser chance of acquiring Covid-19.

"At this point we can only relate to what is known about other viral infections such as the influenza virus in these populations. It must be stressed, however, that SARS-CoV-2 is a different virus and may have different effects in these populations," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Tuesday.

The NICD, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, has surveillance systems in place to rapidly collect information related to HIV/TB and Covid-19 in South Africa and will provide updated information and guidance once data are available.

The Institute said at this stage, people with HIV, even those on ART, are at higher risk of developing serious health complications following an influenza infection.

"The risk is especially high in those who have very low CD4+ counts or those who are not taking ART. The flu vaccine is efficacious and recommended for all PLHIV. Available evidence suggests that people with active TB who are infected with influenza may have more severe illness and indicates that a dual infection increases risk," the Institution said.