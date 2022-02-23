Couple, 64 and 83, murdered and their possessions including car and firearm stolen

PRETORIA – Four men, between 18 and 30, have been arrested for the murder and robbery of two pensioners, a couple, 64 and 83, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Mpumalanga said. Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the bodies of the couple were discovered on Tuesday at a communal place in Carolina.

“It is said that at about 7am, police in Carolina were called to attend a crime scene at Voortrekker Street in Carolina. According to the information, some concerned residents at the communal became worried when they did not see their two elderly neighbours for a while and then contacted the police,” Mdhluli said. He said upon arrival at the place, police entered the house as its door was not locked. “The members then discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple. The two were unfortunately certified dead by the emergency personnel at the scene,” Mdhluli said.

“Police managed to connect their dots and uncovered that there were some items belonging to the victims, which appeared to have been taken by the suspects. These items included their Toyota Corolla and a firearm.” He said the couple’s vehicle was found abandoned not far from the crime scene. “A case with two counts of murder and robbery was then opened accordingly with a launch of a manhunt for suspects. The astute members worked tirelessly to bring those responsible to book,” Mdhluli said.