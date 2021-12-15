Court rules Jacob Zuma must go back to jail; medical parole ’unlawful’

Durban – Two months after Nkandla supporters staged a rally to welcome former president Jacob Zuma home following his release on medical parole, the court has found that he should go back to jail. According to reports by News 24, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the decision by Arthur Fraser, National Commissioner of Correctional Services to place Zuma on medical parole, was unlawful.

The court further ordered that he should return to jail. News 24 further reported: "It is declared that the time (Zuma) was out of jail on medical parole should not be counted for the fulfilment of (Zuma's) sentence of 15 months imposed by the Constitutional Court.“ Zuma, 79, was serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court over his refusal to abide by subpoenas to make a further appearance at the Zondo Commission into state capture.

He was jailed in July and was admitted to hospital in August. At the time of his medical parole, spokesperson for the Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo said medical parole eligibility for Zuma was "impelled by a medical report" received by the department. "Apart from being terminally ill and physically incapacitated, inmates suffering from an illness that severely limits their daily activity or self-care can also be considered for medical parole," Nxumalo said.