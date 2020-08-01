Covid-19 cases in SA cross 500 000 mark

Johannesburg - Over half a million people have tested positive for Covid-19 in South Africa as of Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health. The 10 107 new cases reported in the past 24 hours take the total number of positive cases in the country to 503 290. With 178 119 cases, Gauteng remains the current epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa, with the Western Cape at 96 189 confirmed cases in second place. KwaZulu-Natal has the third highest number of cases at 79 607, followed closely by the Eastern Cape with 78 782 confirmed cases. Supplied by the National Department of Health Deaths and recoveries There been 148 new deaths reported since the previous day’s figures, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Of these, 41 were from KwaZulu-Natal, 40 from Gauteng, 36 were from the Eastern Cape, 24 from Western Cape and 7 from the Northern Cape.

The total number of Covid-19 related death across South Africa now stands at 8 153.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 342 461 which translates to a recovery rate of 68%, the ministry said.

Testing data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 001 985, with 42 450 new tests conducted since the health ministry’s last report.

Global snapshot

More than 17.67 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 679,918​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

