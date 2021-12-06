Covid-19 cases soar as Omicron dominates SA

SOUTH Africa has recorded 11 125 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle. As of Sunday, a total of 46 708 tests were conducted, which yielded 11 125 new cases nationwide.

One Covid-19 related fatality has been reported, bringing the toll to a total of 89 966 deaths. These latest figures indicate a 23.8% positivity rate. On Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that the country had recorded 3 031 694 laboratory-confirmed cases.

“The NICD … reports that 11 125 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 23.8% positivity rate,” the NICD said. According to this report, the Gauteng province leads with 992 410 confirmed cases, followed by the Western Cape at 522 587 and KwaZulu-Natal at 522 286.

Gauteng recorded 7 929 new cases on Sunday, the Western Cape 807 and KwaZulu-Natal 687. According to Lancet Laboratories, where the Omicron variant was first discovered, the Omicron variant is the driver of this new wave of Covid-19 infections.