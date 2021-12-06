Covid-19 cases soar as Omicron dominates SA
SOUTH Africa has recorded 11 125 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle.
As of Sunday, a total of 46 708 tests were conducted, which yielded 11 125 new cases nationwide.
One Covid-19 related fatality has been reported, bringing the toll to a total of 89 966 deaths.
These latest figures indicate a 23.8% positivity rate.
On Sunday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) reported that the country had recorded 3 031 694 laboratory-confirmed cases.
“The NICD … reports that 11 125 new Covid-19 cases have been identified in South Africa, representing a 23.8% positivity rate,” the NICD said.
According to this report, the Gauteng province leads with 992 410 confirmed cases, followed by the Western Cape at 522 587 and KwaZulu-Natal at 522 286.
Gauteng recorded 7 929 new cases on Sunday, the Western Cape 807 and KwaZulu-Natal 687.
According to Lancet Laboratories, where the Omicron variant was first discovered, the Omicron variant is the driver of this new wave of Covid-19 infections.
“In a matter of almost 10 days, Delta has been completely set aside, and Omicron is now the dominant variant at the moment.”
“While we do not yet know what impact the Omicron variant will have on hospital admissions, we have been preparing hospitals to admit more patients, and we are investigating how we can quickly secure medication for treating Covid-19,” the Presidency reported this morning.
IOL