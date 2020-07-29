Covid-19 claims lives of N West gynaecologists, nurses and a psychologist

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Covid-19 has claimed the lives of five healthcare workers in North West. Gynaecologists Dr CJ Venter, Dr Litenye Lomalisa as well as Clinical Psychologist Florah Makama and two other nurses who were based in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District and Ngaka Modiri Molema District respectively succumbed to the Coronavirus last week. According to North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha, the two gynaecologists – who were based at Victoria Medical Centre in Mahikeng – served the people of North West both in private and public practice over time. He said they had endeared themselves to the residents of the Mahikeng by city ensuring that women enjoy their maternity moments. “Dr Lomalisa Litenye was a well-known a healthcare practitioner in Mahikeng who,specialised as a gynaecologist and obstetrician while Dr Florah Makama was a clinical psychologist,” he said.

Sambatha said Makama had played, a critical role in the province's health system as the co-founder of Kgatelopele Wellness Centre.

“Kgatelopele is a healthcare facility which deals with mental health care and wellness ensuring that citizens live an improved lifestyle with a decrease in mental illness, lifestyle diseases and related contributing conditions.

“Makama also provided her psychological services to the department of education,” he said.

Sambatha said the deaths of the health professionals was a great loss to the department but even more so to their loved ones.

“The Department and the Province pays tribute to these fallen health professionals. Their contribution to the health care systems and service to our people is much appreciated. I send my deep condolences to the loved ones, family, friends and colleagues of the departed.”

The province’s ANC women’s league also expressed their heartfelt condolences.

“Their passing could have not come at a worst possible time where the country is dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic whose brunt is mostly felt by women.

Women of our province in nationally, are walking through the darkest valley of Gender Based Violence that has been steadily robbing them of their lives.”

“The ANC Women’s League in Bokone Bophirima sends heartfelt condolences and empathy to the health fraternity, the direct colleagues and friends, patients and most of all, the families of the deceased.”

IOL