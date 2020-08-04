Covid-19 in KZN: Infant, 4-year-old boy become province’s latest victims
Durban - A three-month old infant and a 4-year-old boy have become the latest young victims to die from Covid-19-related illnesses in KwaZulu-Natal.
On Tuesday, the provincial Department of Health announced that the infant had been admitted to Addington Hospital with tuberculosis and later contracted Covid-19.
The department said KZN had recorded 2 058 new cases. KZN also had the highest number of new cases countrywide followed by Gauteng.
"Although the province ranks as the third highest in terms of cases, the number of new cases received daily continues to be below 3 000 as compared to the past week.
“KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 93 new Covid-19 related deaths, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic," the department said.
"Due to late reporting and high number of patients dying as persons under investigation (PUIs), there is a delay in reporting deaths. KZN contributes 11% (n=979) of the deaths countrywide. The province continues to be the fourth highest in terms of deaths," the department said.
According to the latest numbers, KZN has 84 252 positive cases with 38 609 of those being active cases and 44 664 people having recovered from Covid. KZN also recorded 979 deaths.
eThekwini remains the municipality with the highest number of cases at 39 878 with 484 deaths and 22 573 recoveries. uMkhanyakude district still has the lowest number of cases in the province with 1 375 confirmed cases, 1083 recoveries and 17 deaths.
IOL