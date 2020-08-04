Covid-19 in KZN: Infant, 4-year-old boy become province’s latest victims

Durban - A three-month old infant and a 4-year-old boy have become the latest young victims to die from Covid-19-related illnesses in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Tuesday, the provincial Department of Health announced that the infant had been admitted to Addington Hospital with tuberculosis and later contracted Covid-19.

The department said KZN had recorded 2 058 new cases. KZN also had the highest number of new cases countrywide followed by Gauteng.

"Although the province ranks as the third highest in terms of cases, the number of new cases received daily continues to be below 3 000 as compared to the past week.

“KwaZulu-Natal has recorded 93 new Covid-19 related deaths, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic," the department said.