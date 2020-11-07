Covid-19 in SA: 1 731 new infections, 40 more deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced 40 more Covid-19 related deaths and 1 731 new infections on Saturday. South Africa’s Covid-19 cases now stands at 735 906. The latest fatalities takes the death toll from the coronavirus to 19 789. Deaths and recoveries Of the 40 new Covid-19 related deaths reported, 21 are from Eastern Cape, 2 from Gauteng, 7 from the Free State, 6 from KwaZulu-Natal and 4 from Western Cape.

Eleven of these deaths were reported to have occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours, including 4 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 in KwaZulu-Natal, 1 in Eastern Cape and 3 in Western Cape.

To date, total of 678 738 have recovered from Covid-19, which translates to a recovery rate of 92 percent.

Case data

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases daily report, Gauteng still has the highest number of cases with 229 872 cases followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 123 517 and then the Western Cape with 118 549 cases.

Testing data

The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 4 963 174 with 22 455 new tests conducted since the last report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation next week after the National Coronavirus Command Council meets to provide an update on the country’s risk-adjusted stategy to fight the coronavirus.

