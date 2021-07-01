Covid-19 in SA: 698 hospital admissions in past 24hrs as 383 more people succumb to virus

Durban - A staggering 19 506 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in South Africa in the past 24 hours as 383 more people succumbed to the virus. As provincial governments and health officials continue to scramble to ensure adequate bed and oxygen supply at the country’s hospitals amid a third wave of infections, the recent deaths took South Africa’s death toll 60 647.

This comes as National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports an increase of 698 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reports 19,506 new Covid-19 infections, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 1973 972. In total, 13,133,428 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Of the new infections, the data shows that Gauteng is the epicentre of the third wave in South Africa with 85 408 active cases representing 57% of new cases in the country. This is followed by followed by the Western Cape (11%) and North West (7%) provinces. As of Wednesday 3 026 636 vaccines had been administered.