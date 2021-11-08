Covid-19: Over 50% of adults 50 and over are fully vaccinated as SA inches toward 13 million mark

Durban: Over 50% of South Africans in the age category of 50 years and over have been fully inoculated against Covid-19. The Department of Health’s latest statistics shows that of the 4 817 271 people in the age category of 50 and 59, 2.4 million (50%) have been fully vaccinated.

In the age category of 60 and over, the population is just over 5.5 million. Of those, just over 3 million (56%) have been fully vaccinated. South Africa is also inching closer to the 13 million mark for fully vaccinated individuals. Thirty-two percent of the population are fully vaccinated. Most of them, 57%, are female.

The 18 to 34 age category is the slowest age group opting to get vaccinated. With a population of 17.8 million, just over three million are fully vaccinated. Statistics shows that more than 210 149 teenagers (12 to 17 age category) have received a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine, totalling 2 361 in the past 24 hours.

In terms of the provinces, the Western Cape is inching closer to having almost 50% of its adult population fully vaccinated. By Sunday, of the 4.9 million people, just over 2.3 million (48%) were fully vaccinated. KwaZulu-Natal has vaccinated only 33% of its more than seven million adults.