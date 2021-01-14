Covid-19 positive marker dies after found unconscious in her room

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Gauteng Department of Education is in mourning following the death of a marker on Thursday morning. According to acting MEC Jacob Mamabolo, the 59-year-old IsiXhosa marker was found unconscious in her room by the centre manager from Jeppe Boys Marking Venue. Mamabolo said the manager had gone to check the marker as she had not reported for duty as expected. There, she was found unconscious. “The marker, who tested positive for Covid-19, was admitted to hospital but, unfortunately, died on Thursday. “The department has offered psycho-social support to all affected by the matter.

“Some officials have been deployed to accompany the family to the hospital and provide necessary support and assistance that may be required. Accordingly, the group of markers who were in contact with the now deceased marker were tested on Tuesday and released from the marking venue while waiting for results. The marking centre was immediately defogged and sanitized.”

Mamabolo said Gauteng has 30 marking centres which have been operating since the start of the matric examinations marking period on January 4.

He said the Department had implemented strict Covid-19 protocols, including reducing the numbers of markers per class, and had employed assistants at all the centres to ensure the markers adhered to the regulations.

“We would like to thank our markers for continuing to do a sterling job under these challenging times. We call on everyone to continue to observe the Covid-19 protocols aimed at reducing the spread of this deadly virus by regularly washing hands, sanitizing and maintaining social distance,” Mamabolo said..

IOL