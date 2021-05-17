Covid-19 weekly roundup: Religious leaders integral to phase 2 vaccine rollout

Cape Town - There is no one better to lead the charge and kick off phase two of the vaccine rollout than the Archbishop Desmond Tutu, according to Premiere of the Western Cape Alan Winde.

The Archbishop received his vaccine alongside several other religious leaders at the Brooklyn Chest Hospital on Monday.

“Today was about religious leaders who can influence communities 60 years and older. Who better than the Archbishop to be leading the charge?” said Winde.

Phase two of South Africa’s vaccine rollout was launched today at 87 sites across the country.

People over the age of 60 who have registered on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) will be receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

Shaykh Muhammad Carloo representing the Muslim Judicial Council said he would encourage all those over 60 to register and get the vaccine.

“From the beginning, I wasn't a very positive person with regards to the vaccine but then things changed and I'm so positive today. I’ve received the vaccine and I’m feeling hundred percent,” he said.

Mkhize says to expect new restrictions as third wave approaches

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says new restrictions are inevitable as the country approaches the third wave.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases have been steadily increasing, for the past weeks.

While the country has not not yet met the criterion for a national resurgence, at a provincial level, the Free State has entered its third wave.

Additionally, both Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said on Friday their provinces were batting the third wave.

Senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Dr Ridhwaan Suliman said cases are increasing across all provinces.

Covid-19 cases increased by 36% from last week and deaths increased by 47%.

3 out of 4 South Africans would opt for Covid-19 shot

Around 71% of South African adults would get the Covid-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

The National Income Dynamics Study – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram) found that of those willing to get the shot, 55% chose ‘Strongly agree’ and 16% selected ‘Somewhat agree.’

The findings were released on Wednesday during an online media briefing and authors said the survey is the most representative vaccine intention for adults in South Africa to date.

Afrikaans home language respondents were 42% more likely to be vaccine hesitant, higher than the national average of 29%.

The lowest vaccine hesitancy rates were found among Tshivenda (18%) and isiNdebele (19%) respondents, as well as isiXhosa, isiZulu and Sepedi respondents (all 25%).

Younger respondents between the ages of 18-25, were more likely to be vaccine hesitant than older adults. Only 63% of the youth in the survey were willing to take the shot, as opposed to around 73% of respondents above the age of 35.

Keep an eye out next week for another roundup of the top Covid-19 stories.

[email protected]

IOL