235 more die, 9 544 new infections as 12 663 fight Covid-19 in hospital

Johannesburg - Another 235 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in South Africa, the Department of Health said on Wednesday as 9 544 more people tested positive and more than 12 663 patients are fighting the virus in hospital. This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 82 496, and the overall infections since last March to over 2.7 million.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. PROVINCIAL COVID-19 BREAKDOWN: KZN - 28%

Western Cape - 21% Eastern Cape - 15% Free State - 10%

Gauteng - 9% Northern Cape - 6% Mpumalanga - 5%

North West - 4% Limpopo - 2% “The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (21%). Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 10%; Gauteng Province accounted for 9%; Northern Cape accounted for 6%; Mpumalanga accounted for 5%; North West accounted for 4%, and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases,” said NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh.