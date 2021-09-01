235 more die, 9 544 new infections as 12 663 fight Covid-19 in hospital
Johannesburg - Another 235 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in South Africa, the Department of Health said on Wednesday as 9 544 more people tested positive and more than 12 663 patients are fighting the virus in hospital.
This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 82 496, and the overall infections since last March to over 2.7 million.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 BREAKDOWN:
KZN - 28%
Western Cape - 21%
Eastern Cape - 15%
Free State - 10%
Gauteng - 9%
Northern Cape - 6%
Mpumalanga - 5%
North West - 4%
Limpopo - 2%
The NICD said 404 more people were hospitalised, taking admissions for Covid-19 related illness to 12 663 across the country. 5 972 people have been hospitalised in private hospitals and 661 people in public hospitals.
Jimoh said: “The total number of cases today (9 544) is higher than yesterday (7 086) and higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (9 286). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.”
