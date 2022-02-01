A return to these university campuses will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination

As several South African universities reopen for classes this week, students will need to be familiar with their institution’s vaccination policy and whether they will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to access campus grounds. Here are some of the country’s top universities and their vaccination policies:

The University of Cape Town (UCT) UCT currently has a draft policy that states that access to the campus, buildings, and residences will require valid proof of vaccination with a World Health Organization approved vaccine or exemption. This policy is set to be effective from 1 March 2022 or as soon as Council approves the policy and rule changes.

The university’s spokesperson Elijah Moholola said that students who have not received a vaccine by the implementation date of this policy would be required to receive their first dose or apply for exemption within three days of arrival. All UCT employees who are required to be on campus and in contact with students will be required to show proof of vaccination or exemption. “The draft policy provides for staff and students to apply for an exemption to the vaccine mandate on narrow medical grounds and on grounds of sincerely and intensely held beliefs grounded in religion and/or conscience. Applications will be adjudicated by independent panels, and applicants whose applications are rejected will have a right of appeal,” said Moholola.

University of Johannesburg (UJ) In November 2021, UJ’s Council resolved that all employees and students need to be vaccinated before accessing UJ campuses and facilities. Media liaison manager, Herman Esterhuizen, said these measures also apply to outside contractors, identified stakeholders, and visitors.

“Once registered, students will receive an automated enquiry to disclose their vaccination status information. The vaccination code received via the Department of Health’s EVDS (Electronic Vaccination Data System) must be submitted for verification purposes,” he said. UJ students who are fully vaccinated will receive access cards that are activated for all campuses and facilities. Partially vaccinated students (those who have received one shot but require a second) will be conditionally registered with access granted to the campuses and facilities. However, students have until 31 March 2022 to become fully vaccinated.

“Exemptions, based on medical or religious grounds, will be considered. It is important to note, however, that UJ will balance the rights of individuals against the collective rights of the broader University and the surrounding community,” said Esterhuizen. Stellenbosch University (SU) Students registering at SU will not be required to provide proof of vaccination in the first quarter of 2022. However, from the start of the second quarter, the Council may determine that a vaccine mandate be implemented.

“SU's Council will have the final say, and we intend tabling a recommendation at its first meeting of the year, which is scheduled for 11 April – or, if necessary, at a specially convened meeting earlier,” according to the university’s website. For the first semester of 2022, the university will implement a “flexible hybrid mode” of learning and teaching or Augmented Remote Teaching Learning and Assessment (ARTLA). From the second quarter, if a vaccine mandate is implemented, “the continuation of study at SU will be dependent upon the student satisfying SU that they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19”.

The University of the Free State (UFS) A Covid-19 vaccination policy was approved by the UFS council in November last year and states that while no students or staff members are forced to vaccinate, they will need to provide proof of vaccination to enter campus. Director of communication and marketing, Lacea Loader, said that from 14 February, any person requesting access to campus or learning facilities would need to be fully vaccinated.

“The development of the policy was widely consulted with relevant internal stakeholders, among others, the Institutional Student Representative Council (ISRC) and the university’s Senate, which supported it with an overwhelming 84%,” she said. Students will be allowed to apply for vaccination exemption, and a committee of medical, religious, legal and psychology experts will evaluate the applications. Rhodes University (RU)