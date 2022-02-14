‘Acute phase’ of Covid-19 pandemic expected to end in June - Tedros during SA visit

By the middle of this year the world could see an end to the ‘acute phase’ of the Covid-19 pandemic if around 70% of the world’s population gets vaccinated, says Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Over the weekend, the WHO head visited the mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in Cape Town with Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla, and Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela.

“Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year. Of course, with one condition that 70% of people are vaccinated by the middle of this year, around June or July,” he said during a media briefing. Statistics from Our World in Data reveal that around 62% of the world population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, however, only 11% of people in low-income countries have received even one jab. “More than half the world’s population is now fully vaccinated. And yet 84% of the population of Africa is yet to receive a single dose. One of the most obvious lessons of the pandemic, therefore, is the urgent need to increase local production of vaccines, especially in low- and middle-income countries,” he said.

During his trip to the Cape, Tedros visited Afrigen Biologics & Vaccines, Biovac, and the Biomedical Research Institute based at Stellenbosch University's Tygerberg Medical Campus. He also congratulated South Africa on its leadership throughout the pandemic, for swifty identifying new Covid-19 variants, and for hosting the mRNA technology transfer hub. Phaahla said the hub could play a critical role in ending vaccine inequality.

“The new hub is not just for South Africa, it provides a one stop shop for low- and middle-income countries across the world to benefit from the technology transferred, along with the know-how, so they can also produce mRNA vaccines. “We’re not out of the woods yet and we are likely to be hit by new Covid-19 variants and a fifth wave that coincides with our winter season, which would compound our flu and cold season. However, we can reduce the impact by ensuring most people are vaccinated, especially the most vulnerable groups," he said. Responding to a question about mask mandates from the media, Tedros said that even once the acute phase of the pandemic has passed, mask mandates could still be in place as it is better to have a cautious approach.