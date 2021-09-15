Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra to perform tribute to healthcare workers at Groote Schuur hospital

Cape Town – The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) will perform a lunch-hour Concert of Gratitude in appreciation of front-line healthcare workers outside Groote Schuur Hospital today. It will start at 12.15pm and be streamed live on YouTube until 1pm, acknowledging the sacrifices thousands of health workers have made in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

CPO chief executive Louis Heyneman said: “In our 107 years of existence, I don’t think the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has ever been this indebted to the health workers of South Africa.” On its Facebook page today, the CPO posted: ’’Our tribute to the health workers of South Africa. They put their lives on the line to ensure we were all as safe as possible. Thank you. We hope you enjoy our tribute to you.'’ The Hospital Heroes project was launched at the New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town in January, driven by Khilona Radia, Nisaar Pangarker and Dr Zameer Brey, who called on Gift of the Givers to be the implementing, supporting and logistics partner.

’’The aim was to arrange goodie bags with a range of items as a means of showing gratitude to healthcare workers for their immeasurable service to all of South African society,’’ Gift of the Givers operation manager Ali Sablay said. Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo posted on social media today: ’’A moment of appreciation to all the healthcare workers for their selflessness, hard work and compassion during these difficult times. You have been a pillar of strength and we are greatly indebted to you. ’’I thank the partners that have made this possible. Like I always say, it will take the Whole of Society to deal with this crisis.’’