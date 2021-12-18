Covid-19 in SA: 16 080 new cases reported on Saturday and 48 deaths

Cape Town – South Africa reported 16 080 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday after 55 742 tests were conducted, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of #Covid19 cases identified in SA is 3 292 609 with 16 080 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today 48 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 345 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 992 289 with a recovery rate of 90.9%” The department said there were currently 209 975 active cases in the country. To date, 2 992 289 recoveries have been reported, with 20 640 434 tests conducted since Covid-19 was first discovered in the country.

Covid-19 statistics for December 18, 2021. Photo: Health Department Twitter account According to the statistics, 16 785 vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the new cases represented a 28.8 percent positivity rate. The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal with 26 percent, followed by 21 percent in Gauteng.

“Western Cape accounted for 18 percent; Eastern Cape accounted for 10 percent; North West accounted for 8 percent; Free State accounted for 7 percent; Mpumalanga accounted for 4 percent; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 3 percent respectively of today’s new cases.” National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Covid-19 statistics for December 18, 2021. Photo: NICD Twitter account The institute said that the proportion of positive new cases for Saturday was lower than yesterday’s 30.4 percent. “The 7-day average is 31 percent today, which is higher than yesterday’s 29.2 percent,” the NICD said.