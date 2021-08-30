Covid-19 in SA: 235 more die, 5 644 new cases recorded

Johannesburg - The Department of Health said on Monday that 235 more people had succumbed to Covid-19, while 5 644 new cases have been identified in South Africa.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

MORE ON THIS

The NICD reported that 291 more people have been hospitalized, taking admissions for Covid-19 related illness to 12 873 across the country.

The 7-day moving average showed that the number of daily cases had decreased, the NICD said.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said: “The total number of cases today (5644) is lower than yesterday (7740) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (10 281).

“The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased”.