Covid-19 in SA: 235 more die, 5 644 new cases recorded
Johannesburg - The Department of Health said on Monday that 235 more people had succumbed to Covid-19, while 5 644 new cases have been identified in South Africa.
This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 81 830.
According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.
PROVINCIAL COVID-19 BREAKDOWN
KZN - 35%
Western Cape -16%
Eastern Cape - 16%
Free State - 10%
Northern Cape - 7%
Mpumalanga - 6%
Gauteng - 6%
North West - 3%
In Limpopo - 1%
The NICD reported that 291 more people have been hospitalized, taking admissions for Covid-19 related illness to 12 873 across the country.
The 7-day moving average showed that the number of daily cases had decreased, the NICD said.
NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said: “The total number of cases today (5644) is lower than yesterday (7740) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (10 281).
“The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased”.
