NewsCovid19
File Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP
File Photo: Themba Hadebe/AP

Covid-19 in SA: 235 more die, 5 644 new cases recorded

By IOL Reporter Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Johannesburg - The Department of Health said on Monday that 235 more people had succumbed to Covid-19, while 5 644 new cases have been identified in South Africa.

This takes South Africa’s Covid-19 death toll to 81 830.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the majority of new cases were from KZN, Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

PROVINCIAL COVID-19 BREAKDOWN

KZN - 35%

MORE ON THIS

Western Cape -16%

Eastern Cape - 16%

Free State - 10%

Northern Cape - 7%

Mpumalanga - 6%

Gauteng - 6%

North West - 3%

In Limpopo - 1%

The NICD reported that 291 more people have been hospitalized, taking admissions for Covid-19 related illness to 12 873 across the country.

The 7-day moving average showed that the number of daily cases had decreased, the NICD said.

NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said: “The total number of cases today (5644) is lower than yesterday (7740) but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the 7 preceding days (10 281).

“The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased”.

IOL

Covid-19

Share this article: