Covid-19 in SA: 7 216 new cases, 25 deaths reported in last 24 hours
Durban - More than 7 000 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed today. As per the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, 7 216 new Covid cases were reported, taking South Africa's cumulative cases to 3 424 534. This increase represents a 23.6% positivity rate.
A further 25 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 854 to date.
The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (28%), followed by Western Cape (25%). Gauteng accounted for 22%; Eastern Cape accounted for 11%; Free State accounted for 4%; North West and Mpumalanga each accounted for 3%; Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 2% of today's new cases.
“The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 23.6% which is higher than yesterday (22.0%). The 7-day average is 26.8% today, which is lower than yesterday (27.4%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the NICD said.
There has been an increase of 286 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.
IOL