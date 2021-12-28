Covid-19 in SA: 7 216 new cases, 25 deaths reported in last 24 hours

Durban - More than 7 000 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed today. As per the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, 7 216 new Covid cases were reported, taking South Africa's cumulative cases to 3 424 534. This increase represents a 23.6% positivity rate.

A further 25 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90 854 to date.